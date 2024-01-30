WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Last friday attorney Ntokozo Mjiyako withdrew from representing Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi in a letter on March 2 2021.
This is according to an audio recording of proceedings in the Boksburg magistrate's court.
Ntanzi's defence in the Pretoria high court is trying to prove he was not legally represented by Mjiyako.
