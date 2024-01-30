A quick response by private security operatives helped two tourists recover their passports and other stolen goods after they were held at knifepoint in Central on Monday.
According to police reports, the incident occurred at about 11.30am when the 65-year-old complainant and his wife were walking down Prospect Hill.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said they had been approached by two men who threatened them with knives and demanded that they hand over their valuables.
“The suspects took two cellphones, passports and personal valuables before leaving on foot,” Beetge said.
The couple were looking for assistance and within 15 minutes community members and operatives from City Wide Security responded.
They searched the area and surrounding buildings and within moments City Wide operatives had the suspects cornered in an abandoned building a stone’s throw from the robbery scene.
Beetge said the suspects had been arrested and all the stolen property recovered and returned to the couple.
City Wide director Stephen Moore said the company’s operatives had been alerted to the incident and had immediately started canvassing the surrounding area, particularly abandoned buildings.
“Working off the descriptions given by the complainant, our members were able to identity the suspects and detain them until the police arrived,” Moore said.
City Wide, in collaboration with the Central Special Rates Area, has dedicated patrols throughout Central, as well as an extensive camera network monitoring movement in and out of the suburb.
Beetge said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon and a case of armed robbery was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
Two arrested after tourists robbed in Central
Image: SUPPLIED
