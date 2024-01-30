×

State wants murder witness to continue testimony via CCTV

By Devon Koen - 30 January 2024

In an unusual move, the Gqeberha high court will hear an application by the state to have a witness in a suspected gang-related murder case testify via closed-circut television (CCTV), months after she began giving evidence. 

The application, brought by senior state advocate Mujaahid Sandan, comes after the eyewitness to the October 1 2020 murder of Basil Prince became too emotional to continue testifying against the alleged killer in 2023...

