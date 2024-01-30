×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Scholar transport not a privilege extended to every pupil in province — department

Premium
30 January 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The Eastern Cape department of transport has confirmed that not all pupils who qualify for the scholar transport scheme are considered. 

This is after widespread disruptions since the new school year began in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of the province stemming from service providers not arriving for the daily trip. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read