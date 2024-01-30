Metro calls for arrest of man filmed performing lewd act in public
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has called for the arrest of a homeless man who was caught on camera performing a lewd act in full view of motorists at the weekend.
The incident was filmed by a motorist and went viral on social media...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.