At least one person has died and three others, including a child, were wounded during a gang-related shooting in Gelvandale on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred on the corner of Zindahl Street and Terblanche Street about 5.30pm.
“Two men were standing on the corner when a male suspect approached them and started shooting at them with a firearm,” Beetge said.
“The victims ran into a nearby shop while the shooter continued firing shots at them.”
Beetge said two female bystanders, 22 and eight, were wounded in their lower legs by stray bullets.
“The suspect fled on foot afterwards.”
He said all four victims were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
“One of the men, 33-year-old Marshall Arends, passed away due to the severity of his injuries,” Beetge said.
“The other male victim, 26, also sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.”
A case of murder and three counts of attempted murder were being investigated.
Man killed, child injured in Gelvandale shooting
