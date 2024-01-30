×

Heroic dad electrocuted while trying to save child, 5

Daughter recovering in hospital after tragedy caused by illegal electrical connection in Booysen Park

By Brandon Nel - 30 January 2024

When Siyadumisa Mbombo saw his five-year-old daughter shaking uncontrollably in the terrifying grip of an illegal electrical connection, he did not hesitate to rush to her aid.

But Mbombo’s desperate bid to rescue little Lekeysha Meyer came at the ultimate price — his own life...

Most Read