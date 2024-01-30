Gqeberha’s custom low-riders — just like Snoop used to ride
Firefighter’s side hustle also includes customising furniture, security gates and braai stands
Watching old Snoop Dogg music videos gave a Gqeberha firefighter the inspiration he needed to turn his old trade into a future side hustle by building one of a kind bicycles from scraps and custom parts.
Algoa Park’s Lester Sauls said while business was not necessarily booming, each piece of custom furniture, braai accessories or low-rider bike improves his skills as a welder and fabricator...
