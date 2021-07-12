Boxer's narrow escape: I could hear gunshots and people shouting, 'shaya, shaya'

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Komanisi said as he was driving he saw flames, “out of nowhere”.

“Cars were in flames, taxis burning, trucks — on the road and then I tried to slow down because I didn’t know whether to go forward or turn back because when I look at my rear-view mirror they were setting cars on fire as well right behind me.

“I just knew that something was going to happen — I knew that it was bad. In my mind I wanted to stop the car and get out and leave it next to the road, but something said if I get out of the car, I might get into even more trouble, so I drove through the flames.

“They were throwing bricks, I could hear gunshots and people shouting, ‘Shaya, shaya [hit, hit]’. I was so scared, I was shaking and I was praying. There were big drums on the road blocking the cars. I drove through [and] got to the house, luckily,” he said.