WATCH LIVE | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports
By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2024
Courtesy of SABC News
The South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) launch the 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports.
WATCH LIVE | SAHRC, CRL Rights Commission launch 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports
Courtesy of SABC News
The South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) launch the 2021 July Unrest investigative hearings reports.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News