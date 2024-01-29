×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Commission of Inquiry into Usindiso building fire

By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso building fire will continue hearings on Monday. 

Last week the commission heard that the confession by a witness that he allegedly started the deadly fire that led to the deaths of 76 people in the Johannesburg CBD building in August has caused some survivors to relive the trauma.

On Thursday, Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose made his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on one count of arson, 76 counts of murder and 86 counts of attempted murder.

This after he had confessed at the commission, chaired by judge Sisi Khampepe, that he started the deadly fire to conceal evidence after he killed someone.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read