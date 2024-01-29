Two men charged with murder of suspected gangster to apply for bail

Two men charged with murdering an alleged underworld kingpin in Nelson Mandela Bay will apply for bail on Wednesday.
Meikhyl Wynford, 30, and Enzo Kingsley, 29, were arrested by Gelvandale police on Tuesday last week — exactly one month after Cheslyn Philander was assaulted and butchered with a knife in Habelgaarn Street, Gelvan Park.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men had appeared in court on the day of their arrests.
“They are remanded and are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on January 31 for a formal bail application,” Naidu said.
Philander was out on bail of R20,000, charged with the murders of Kurtley Rossouw, 14, and Justin Malgas, 25, in Lawrence Erasmus Drive in Bloemendal in June.
A 26-year-old man was wounded during the same shooting.
Philander and Zane Geyers appeared in court on two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.
Philander was released on bail and Geyers is still in custody.
Geyers appeared in court on Monday, when the matter was postponed.
Naidu said at the time of Philander’s death that he had flouted his bail conditions.
