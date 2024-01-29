×

News

Public works won’t refurbish Rocklands satellite police station

Department throws ball back in the SAPS’ court, urging it to initiate request for permanent structure to be built

29 January 2024
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The public works and infrastructure department has dropped a bombshell by declaring that the Rocklands satellite police station will not be refurbished.

Instead, the department has thrown the ball back in the police’s court, urging the SAPS to initiate an official request for a permanent structure to be built on the site...

