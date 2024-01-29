Operation save St George’s Park
Bay residents slowly breathing new life into city’s former pride and joy after years of neglect
Taking matters into their own hands, Nelson Mandela Bay residents are slowly breathing new life into St George’s Park, which has been overgrown, neglected and overtaken by vagrants in recent years.
What started with simply trimming overgrown bushes and trees quickly grew into an initiative that could result in the 160-year-old park being restored to its former glory...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.