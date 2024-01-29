×

News

Operation save St George’s Park

Bay residents slowly breathing new life into city’s former pride and joy after years of neglect

By Riaan Marais - 29 January 2024

Taking matters into their own hands, Nelson Mandela Bay residents are slowly breathing new life into St George’s Park, which has been overgrown, neglected and overtaken by vagrants in recent years.

What started with simply trimming overgrown bushes and trees quickly grew into an initiative that could result in the 160-year-old park being restored to its former glory...

