News

Novice documentary filmmakers being trained in Nelson Mandela Bay

29 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Aspirant filmmakers from across Nelson Mandela Bay have been working tirelessly since mid-January to create and complete their own broadcast-standard short documentary films as part of the National Film and Video Foundation’s (NFVF) Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

The training programme, “Doc in the Bay”, has seen 15 local novice filmmakers receive intensive theoretical and practical workshops...

