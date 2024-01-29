×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu wounded in shooting at public event

By SISANDA MBOLEKWA and PHATHU LUVHENGO - 29 January 2024
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu has been injured in a 'shooting incident'.
Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu has been injured in a 'shooting incident'.
Image: Supplied

Top Joburg council boss Sithembiso Zungu was injured on Monday morning in what is said to have been a "shooting incident."

The office of the speaker confirmed the chief whip was attending to official council business in the south of Johannesburg when the shooting occurred.

Zungu is receiving medical attention.

Speaker Margaret Arnolds said further details about the incident will be communicated at a later stage.

"I urge residents to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. The office of the speaker will, at an appropriate time, give a detailed media statement."

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read