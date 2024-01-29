×

News

Female cop kills husband ‘after he pulls gun on her’

By TimesLIVE - 29 January 2024
A police sergeant is under arrest after her husband was fatally shot.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2/ File photo

A Tshwane police officer pumped four bullets into her husband after he allegedly pulled a gun on her.

He succumbed to his wounds in hospital, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said.

The police sergeant, 44, has been arrested.

The Akasia couple were allegedly involved in an altercation during which the husband, 40,  "pointed at his wife with a firearm and she tried to grab it," Ipid said.

"During the scuffle the husband was hit four times."

TimesLIVE

