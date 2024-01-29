Businessman released after R1m ransom paid
A businessman kidnapped almost a week ago was safely reunited with his family at the weekend after a ransom of R1m was paid.
Zahir Bayit, 54, was walking out of his hardware store in Motherwell on Tuesday last week when he was abducted by five men who shoved him into a silver SUV...
