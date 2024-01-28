×

News

Prisoner assaulted by official awarded R100,000

28 January 2024
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A convicted criminal serving time in the Waainek Correctional Facility in Makhanda has been awarded damages of R100,000 against the department of correctional services, after he was assaulted by a prison official. 

Acting Makhanda high court judge Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza, made the order after Antonia Nolan Fourie brought the application to appeal against the ruling of the city’s magistrate’s court which had dismissed his claim...

