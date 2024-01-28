Nelson Mandela Bay police are still searching for a teenage boy who went missing almost a week ago.
Iminathi Feni, 16, was last seen on Tuesday when he left his home in Zamukulungiza Street, Motherwell, at about 6.30pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the boy’s mother had been under the impression he was at a friend’s house.
“After two hours he had not returned home and his mother went searching for him. Efforts made by the family to locate him were in vain,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Iminathi was reported missing the next day at the Ikamvelihle police station.
He was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen — a blue blazer, a white school shirt, grey trousers, and sandals.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Iminathi to contact Warrant Officer Riaan Krause on 071-352-4674.
Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or your nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Motherwell teen still missing after almost a week
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela Bay police are still searching for a teenage boy who went missing almost a week ago.
Iminathi Feni, 16, was last seen on Tuesday when he left his home in Zamukulungiza Street, Motherwell, at about 6.30pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the boy’s mother had been under the impression he was at a friend’s house.
“After two hours he had not returned home and his mother went searching for him. Efforts made by the family to locate him were in vain,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Iminathi was reported missing the next day at the Ikamvelihle police station.
He was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen — a blue blazer, a white school shirt, grey trousers, and sandals.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Iminathi to contact Warrant Officer Riaan Krause on 071-352-4674.
Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or your nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News