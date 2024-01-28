×

News

Motherwell teen still missing after almost a week

By Riaan Marais - 28 January 2024
Iminathi Feni, 16, was last seen at his family home in Motherwell on Tuesday
NO TRACE: Iminathi Feni, 16, was last seen at his family home in Motherwell on Tuesday
Image: SUPPLIED

Nelson Mandela Bay police are still searching for a teenage boy who went missing almost a week ago.

Iminathi Feni, 16, was last seen on Tuesday when he left his home in Zamukulungiza Street, Motherwell, at about 6.30pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the boy’s mother had been under the impression he was at a friend’s house.

“After two hours he had not returned home and his mother went searching for him. Efforts made by the family to locate him were in vain,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Iminathi was reported missing the next day at the Ikamvelihle police station.

He was wearing his school uniform when he was last seen — a blue blazer, a white school shirt, grey trousers, and sandals.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in locating Iminathi to contact Warrant Officer Riaan Krause on 071-352-4674.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or your nearest police station.

