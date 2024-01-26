On Friday South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was successful.
The 17 justices hearing Pretoria’s case accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza will deliver an order dealing with provisional measures that could shift the character of Israel’s military operations.
The preliminary ruling will not grapple with the merits of the broader allegation of genocide.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | ICJ ruling on SA’s genocide case against Israel
Courtesy of SABC News
On Friday South Africa will learn if its application for provisional measures against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was successful.
The 17 justices hearing Pretoria’s case accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza will deliver an order dealing with provisional measures that could shift the character of Israel’s military operations.
The preliminary ruling will not grapple with the merits of the broader allegation of genocide.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News