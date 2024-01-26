Vandals plunge Nelson Mandela Bay’s Dora Nginza Hospital into darkness
The lifeblood of Dora Nginza Hospital’s power supply hung in the balance on Thursday after vandals plunged the state facility into darkness.
So dire was the situation that the hospital had to burn significant amounts of diesel to power its generator to lessen the effects of the blackout...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.