Pretrial conference set for Terblanche murder trial
The murder trial of Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche, accused of ordering a hit on his estranged wife, Vicki, has been postponed to April 26 for a pretrial conference.
Terblanche and his co-accused, Reinhardt Leach, made a brief appearance in the city’s high court on Friday, when Leach’s lawyer also withdrew from the record...
