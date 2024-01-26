×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay improves on its audit

Metro achieves unqualified finding from auditor-general for first time in 12 years

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 January 2024

After a tumultuous 2022/2023 financial year marked by the succession of three mayors at the helm of Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality achieved an unqualified audit for the first time in 12 years.

The audit opinion is contained in the draft 2022/2023 annual report which was presented at a mayoral committee meeting on Monday, but was not adopted and will be tabled next week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...

Most Read