Nelson Mandela Bay improves on its audit
Metro achieves unqualified finding from auditor-general for first time in 12 years
After a tumultuous 2022/2023 financial year marked by the succession of three mayors at the helm of Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality achieved an unqualified audit for the first time in 12 years.
The audit opinion is contained in the draft 2022/2023 annual report which was presented at a mayoral committee meeting on Monday, but was not adopted and will be tabled next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.