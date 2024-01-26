Multimillion-rand toilet tender fraud case to continue in April
The trial of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and several others implicated in a multimillion-rand fraud case is finally ready to continue.
This, after the state failed to submit an application for discovery of further evidence as ordered by the Gqeberha commercial crimes court in November. ..
