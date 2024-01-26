×

Man accused of impregnating girl, 12, expected to plead

By Devon Koen - 26 January 2024

A Missionvale man, accused of rape and impregnating a 12-year-old girl, is expected to enter a plea on Friday.

The 46-year-old faces three counts of rape after he allegedly raped his child’s friend on various occasions over a seven-month period. ..

