Man accused of impregnating girl, 12, expected to plead
A Missionvale man, accused of rape and impregnating a 12-year-old girl, is expected to enter a plea on Friday.
The 46-year-old faces three counts of rape after he allegedly raped his child’s friend on various occasions over a seven-month period. ..
