News

Go out and vote to safeguard our schools — Mashaba

ActionSA leader tells Bay residents an ‘uncaring government’ has let criminals run amok

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 January 2024

Political action through the ballot box is needed to end the spate of violent attacks that have rocked Nelson Mandela Bay schools in recent months.

This is according to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who was speaking outside Kwazakhele High School on Thursday...

