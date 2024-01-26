Go out and vote to safeguard our schools — Mashaba
ActionSA leader tells Bay residents an ‘uncaring government’ has let criminals run amok
Political action through the ballot box is needed to end the spate of violent attacks that have rocked Nelson Mandela Bay schools in recent months.
This is according to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who was speaking outside Kwazakhele High School on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.