While the singer has maintained her innocence for nine years, the shocking claim had tongues wagging on social media.
“Kelly Khumalo right now ... all they want is for her to implicate Chicco involvement Why was his gun used? Why was he the first person to be called?” wrote one X user.
“South Africans always wanted a fall of Kelly Khumalo, today they up defending her, saying she had no motive killing father of her child. Interesting.”
Read the X posts below:
'Utter disbelief' — Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordering hit on Senzo Meyiwa
Entertainment
Image: OJ Koloti
Kelly Khumalo has shot up trends lists after she was implicated as the person who allegedly gave the instructions to kill her then-boyfriend and father of her child, footballer Senzo Meyiwa, in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014.
This emerged in a statement by the lead investigator in the murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda, read in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
While the singer has maintained her innocence for nine years, the shocking claim had tongues wagging on social media.
“Kelly Khumalo right now ... all they want is for her to implicate Chicco involvement Why was his gun used? Why was he the first person to be called?” wrote one X user.
“South Africans always wanted a fall of Kelly Khumalo, today they up defending her, saying she had no motive killing father of her child. Interesting.”
Read the X posts below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
World
World
News
News