Trial of couple accused of murdering toddler postponed to March
A Gqeberha couple accused of the murder of a toddler appeared briefly in the high court on Wednesday where their case was postponed to March.
Robin and Kristen Clarke were arrested in September 2022 and charged with the murder of Kristen’s daughter, Krisley Dirker, who died from blunt-force trauma in October 2013. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.