Trial of couple accused of murdering toddler postponed to March

By Devon Koen - 25 January 2024

A Gqeberha couple accused of the murder of a toddler appeared briefly in the high court on Wednesday where their case was postponed to March. 

Robin and Kristen Clarke were arrested in September 2022 and charged with the murder of Kristen’s daughter, Krisley Dirker, who died from blunt-force trauma in October 2013. ..

