×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ransom demands made for two men abducted in Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 25 January 2024

A Gqeberha woman sat and sobbed inconsolably at the Swartkops police station on Wednesday afternoon as officers tried to help her to negotiate ransom demands with her husband’s abductors.

Subcontractor Godknows Chavazhinji, 34, has been missing since Tuesday — kidnapped in Somyali Street, Wells Estate, at about 2pm...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read