Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Thursday presided over the destruction of drugs worth about R90m in Cape Town.
The drugs were confiscated during police operations in the Western and Eastern Cape at roadblocks and tracing operations. They included tik, cocaine and Mandrax.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said this is done regularly, with the drugs being destroyed identified by means of court orders, illustrating the finalisation of cases.
So far this financial year, close to R1bn worth of drugs have been destroyed, she said. In the 2022/2023 financial year, drugs to the value of R2bn were destroyed.
Police destroy drugs worth R90m after busts in Eastern and Western Cape
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
Some of the drugs destroyed on Thursday were seized during the following busts:
Masemola said police are registering successes in intercepting drugs in the country.
“It is worth noting that in the past three months, police have seized cocaine worth R200m in various drug busts at our ports of entry. The first two consignments were seized at the Durban harbour in October and the other major bust worth R65m was detected in November at the Gqeberha seaport.
“This drug destruction demonstrates the efforts of our men and women in blue to remove these drugs that destroy lives and livelihoods.”
