“Godknows was dropped off in Durban Street, Korsten, having sustained injuries,” provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
“No ransom was paid.”
Various ransom demands, ranging between R3,000 and R100,000, had been made for the safe return of Chavazhinji.
Business owner Zahir Bayit, 54, who was snatched as he exited his hardware store in Motherwell on Tuesday, is still missing.
Three arrests have since been made in connection with the kidnappings.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
JUST IN | Man abducted in Wells Estate found alive
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
HeraldLIVE
