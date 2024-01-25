×

JUST IN | Man abducted in Wells Estate found alive

By Brandon Nel - 25 January 2024
A Gqeberha man abducted on Tuesday has been found
A man, battered and bruised after he was abducted by a group of men has been found alive.

He was dumped in a busy street in Korsten, the Hawks said on Thursday.

No ransom was paid.

Godknows Chavazhinji, 34, was abducted in Wells Estate at about 2pm on Tuesday.

He was found late on Wednesday.

“Godknows was dropped off in Durban Street, Korsten, having sustained injuries,” provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

Various ransom demands, ranging between R3,000 and R100,000, had been made for the safe return of Chavazhinji.

Business owner Zahir Bayit, 54, who was snatched as he exited his hardware store in Motherwell on Tuesday, is still missing.

Three arrests have since been made in connection with the kidnappings.

This is a developing story.

