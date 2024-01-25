A former HR manager and controller at Daku SuperSPAR in Kwazakhele, accused of misappropriating company funds by creating “ghost” employees and then pocketing their salaries, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court this week.
Thobeka Dyam, 38, faces multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
According to the Hawks, between February 2015 and July 2019, Dyam allegedly created ghost workers by submitting fictitious employees to the payroll office.
The matter was referred to the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes investigating unit for investigation.
It was discovered that Dyam allegedly supplied the payroll company with the bank account details belonging to her and her brother, while having full control over her brother’s account.
The company suffered a total loss of more than R592,000.
Dyam was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday, where she was released on warning.
The case was postponed to January 31 for further investigation, and transfer to the city’s commercial crimes court.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the Gqeberha-based team’s efforts in collaborating with the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that Dyam was arrested and charged.
HeraldLIVE
HR manager in court for ‘creating fictitious employees’
Image: SUPPLIED
