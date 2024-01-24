Walmer township residents struggle with blocked infrastructure every time it rains

Using buckets to scoop up faeces and elevating their furniture to safeguard against damage from sewage water has become the norm for Sulo Street residents in Walmer Township who say every time it rains their neighbourhood turns into a stinking swamp for weeks on end.
Up until Sunday, several houses on the street had sewage flowing inside due to blocked drains and a stormwater channel.
Nomawethu Mayinje said for weeks they had to use pallets to create a trail around their yard because nearly every corner was submerged in sewage.
“We were scooping the faeces with buckets just to stop it from getting inside the house,” the 44-year-old mother said.
“I have a three-year-old son who wants to play outside.
“Tell me how is he not supposed to become sick?”
Nosakhele Woza, a diabetic, said the smell from the water, which made the back end of her residence inaccessible, made her more sickly.
“We eat and sleep with a constant stench day and night,” she said.
“I have to keep the windows constantly shut no matter how hot it is.
“I asked them to at least give us chemicals but they refused.
“I do not know why because that is the least they could have done because they left the mess as it is.”
Nolindelwa Bojo said when it rained faeces started flowing inside her house.
“It is destroying our furniture and sometimes we go days with it inside the house,” she said.
Ntomboxolo Speelman said the issue had been ongoing for years.
Inadequate stormwater infrastructure along with the blocked channel often resulted in the street flooding for weeks.
“Christmas was just miserable for us because our yards turn into a swamp with faeces everywhere,” she said.
On Tuesday, several homes still had sewage stains, with trenches dug to try to redirect wastewater.
Murky green water full of plastic, used nappies and other debris blocked the channel next to Speelman’s house.
Speelman said the last time workers came, they dredged a manhole in her yard and no suction truck was sent to drain the water.
“The whole street turns into a river of sewage.
“It gets so bad that I cannot even get into my yard,” she said.
With the fears of exposure to communicable diseases high after a resident in the area contracted cholera, residents said the municipality was putting their health and wellbeing at risk.
“This issue has a huge effect on our health.
“Last month, there was a confirmed case of cholera and that person is from this township,” Speelman said.
In December, a 47-year-old woman from the township was admitted to hospital, where she tested positive for the virus after falling ill.
At the time, municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said an environmental health investigation had identified a sewage line blockage at the woman’s residence.
She said the municipality’s system showed an old reference number and that the matter was reported as a road and stormwater issue.
“Due to that error, the report did not reach the relevant unit, however, our wastewater conveyance team that deals with blocked sewer lines will be dispatched to the area and they will determine the extent of the work and corrective action will be implemented.”
