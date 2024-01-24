Vultures relocated to Shamwari for breeding and rewilding programme
In a soaring success for vulture conservation, 160 birds from two endangered species have been successfully transferred to the Shamwari Private Game Reserve for the start of a historic breeding and rewilding programme.
The move, the first of its kind in Africa, is also a triumph for the Eastern Cape, further cementing its reputation as SA’s last frontier for wildlife protection and expansion...
