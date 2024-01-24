Small town teens dream big after receiving bursaries to Marlow Agricultural High
After planting the seed and taking the time to nurture it through education, two high school pupils are finally starting to see it bloom after attaining full bursaries to attend Marlow Agricultural High School in Cradock.
Jeandre Plaatjies and Muhammed Davids, both 13, from Humansdorp and Patensie, respectively, are a step closer to realising their dream of a career in agriculture after being selected as the 2024 recipients of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm agricultural bursary programme...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.