News

Pupils, parents block Seaview Road in protest over transport crisis

By Tshepiso Mametela - 24 January 2024

Dozens of pupils and parents from the New Rest informal settlement barricaded Seaview Road on Wednesday morning in protest against the scholar transport crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Public order police and private security company and Seaview neighbourhood watch members monitored the situation as pupils and parents from Colleen Glen Farm School, Rocklands Intermediate Farm School and Walmer Secondary School set debris alight along the road...

