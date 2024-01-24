×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nqwazi returns to work after suspension lapses

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 January 2024

With no charges brought against her or a disciplinary hearing starting within three months of her precautionary suspension, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi returned to work on Wednesday.

Nqwazi was placed on suspension during an emergency council meeting on October 20...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read