Newton Park park closed again due to vagrancy problem
Despite efforts to get Nobili Park open for public use again, residents in Newton Park went another summer season without the facility and its exercise equipment.
The park was briefly opened in 2023 after residents requested a copy of keys, but a vagrant problem, which caused its initial closure, has again proven hard to manage...
