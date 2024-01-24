Nelson Mandela Bay teacher on mission to instil love reading in pupils
After McCarthy Comprehensive School achieved the biggest improvement in the Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district for its 2023 pass rate, one of its teachers is looking to maintain the momentum through the launch of her Reading Revolution project.
Published author and poet Emelda Nel is aiming to rekindle the love of reading among the pupils after she noted the pupils’ hesitation when it came to unprepared orals, reading and speeches...
