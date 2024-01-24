×

LISTEN | Get the lowdown on Sunrisers’ ‘weird’ record-breaking game

24 January 2024
BOWLING MASTERCLASS: Ottniel Baartman of Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrates the wicket of Eathan Bosch of Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday
Image: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics/SA20

“A weird game” is how batter Tristan Stubbs describes the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s convincing nine-wicket win in their Betway SA20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals in Gqeberha on Monday.

The Sunrisers dismissed the visiting side for a tournament record low of 52 runs in front of a raucous St George’s Park crowd.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Stubbs and fielding coach Ryan Cook before their next clash against the Capitals on Thursday.

