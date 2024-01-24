Singer Kelly Khumalo has been implicated as the person who allegedly gave instructions to kill her then-boyfriend and father of her child Senzo Meyiwa in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014.
This emerged when another statement by the lead investigator in the murder trial, Brig Bongani Gininda, was read in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present at the time of the murder were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
According to Gininda's statement, two of the five accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, revealed Khumalo had given them instructions to shoot Meyiwa.
'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement reveals
Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo
