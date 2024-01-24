×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Doctored ‘William Moffie’ road sign causes outrage

By Brandon Nel - 24 January 2024

An indignant Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is on a mission to find the person responsible for Photoshopping an image of a road sign, changing William Moffett Expressway to “William Moffie”.

The manipulated image has gone viral on social media, sending Bay residents into a frenzy...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances

Most Read