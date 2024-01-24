Doctored ‘William Moffie’ road sign causes outrage
An indignant Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is on a mission to find the person responsible for Photoshopping an image of a road sign, changing William Moffett Expressway to “William Moffie”.
The manipulated image has gone viral on social media, sending Bay residents into a frenzy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.