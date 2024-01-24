×

Dad sees mentally disabled son fatally stabbed

Suspect known to Gelvandale family due to appear in court soon

By Brandon Nel - 24 January 2024

When Charles Jonas heard loud screams outside a Gelvandale home, he immediately turned around to see what was happening.

And what the 57-year-old witnessed at the weekend will always haunt him — his mentally disabled son, Leon Human, being butchered with a knife right in front of his eyes...

