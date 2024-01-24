×

Business owner once labelled Gqeberha’s perlemoen kingpin is a free man

Julian Brown’s conviction set aside

By Kathryn Kimberley - 24 January 2024

Eight years since his arrest, and after spending more than two years behind bars, Julian Brown — once labelled Gqeberha’s perlemoen kingpin — is finally a free man.

Five years ago, Brown sobbed in front of a packed courtroom as he was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for running what was then described as one of the most lucrative poaching enterprises in the country...

