Gelvandale police are investigating a case of murder after a young man was shot and killed at the weekend.
The body of Devon Stevenson, 26, was found in Anita Drive at about 11.30pm on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Stevenson was shot multiple times.
“It is alleged that on the above-mentioned date, Gelvandale police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Anita Drive, Gelvandale,” she said.
“On arrival, they found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
“According to the community, they heard gunshots and later found the body of Devon Stevenson.”
Janse van Rensburg said the motive and the circumstances surrounding the murder had not been established.
Young man shot dead in Gqeberha’s northern areas
Image: GARETH WILSON
