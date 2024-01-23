Unhappy customers open fraud cases after paid-for services allegedly not delivered
Aluminium fitters left us in the lurch, clients fume
At least 16 homeowners have accused a Gqeberha couple of duping them out of their hard-earned cash through incomplete or nonexistent aluminium, glass and fibreglass installation jobs.
The complainants, who have opened cases with the police, claim that Henrico and Karien Haarhoff received payments for installing fixtures at their homes but failed to complete delivery — and in some cases — never even started the work...
