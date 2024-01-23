Two Nelson Mandela Bay K9 members were treated in hospital for bullet grazes sustained in a shooting mix-up with security guards on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 3.15am as Kariega K9 members were busy with crime prevention duties and noticed a fire in the bushes on Cuyler Manor Road.
“Upon further investigation, they noticed that it was copper cables being burned,” she said.
“Two of them stayed behind to wait for the possible return of the suspects while the third member went to alert the Transnet security guard of the fire.”
Janse van Rensburg said Transnet security officials also went to inspect the fire.
“As the guards arrived, the police members mistakenly took them to be the suspects and fired two warning shots,” she said.
“The guards, unaware that they were officers, returned fire.
“The two police officers sustained graze wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.”
Janse van Rensburg said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.
Two cops wounded in Kariega shooting mix-up
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
