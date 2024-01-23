Hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils left stranded
Many rural children have not started new term due to scholar transport woes
After being stranded at a bus stop in anticipation of scholar transport that has failed to arrive since the start of the academic year, dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils are losing hope of walking into their new classrooms any time soon.
Thousands of pupils and their parents are facing these demoralising circumstances across the province as scholar transport providers failed to arrive for the first five days of school. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.