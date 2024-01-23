Compulsory education for prisoners on the cards

There are plans to make education compulsory in all prisons in the country in a bid to prevent released prisoners reoffending.
Speaking during an official matric results event at Westville Prison on Tuesday, correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said prisoners should be equipped to support themselves once released.
“Whether you do matric, plumbing or boiler making, we don't want you to leave and go and cause chaos in our communities when you are released,” said Lamola.
He said there are 155,000 inmates countrywide.
“If I find your file requesting parole, I would reject if you have not equipped yourself, because it would mean you are a liability. Even if it means the psychologists say you are rehabilitated, it's fine,” said Lamola.
He said this was also aimed at curbing widely held narratives that prisons are a breeding ground for criminality.
“If it's a plumber, at least that would be something for the community. You need to be able to fix a toilet at home,” said Lamola.
He attributed the 93% pass rate to the dedication of educators. He said they were also encouraged by a good record of passes in key subjects that are in line with the country's developmental goals.
The department had also opened a women's school for female inmates in Johannesburg that was registered through the department of basic education. The school achieved a 62.5% in the overall pass rate, with more than 60% receiving bachelor's passes.
They also plan to expand these schools across the country.
Lamola said they found that most female offenders come into the system with matric.
“Most of the crimes females commit are economic crimes, unlike their male counterparts. This is a life we need to change and make SA see SA differently. We need to focus on the boy child,” he said.
The pass rate for full-time studies was 93.2%. Of the 147 full-time candidates, 137 passed with national senior certificates.
There were 157 passes among 187 part-time candidates. Of the 100 bachelor passes, 41 achieved diplomas and 16 achieved higher certificates. He said there were about 129 subject distinctions.
“A special mention for these candidates because most of them are above 35 years and are dedicated to get certificates,” said Lamola.
He said KwaZulu-Natal dominated the overall matric pass rate for prisoners.
He dispelled rumours that the department funds tertiary studies for inmates, saying it is funded either through their families or bursaries.
“Propaganda is going to run around. We don't pay, it's at expense of parents,” said Lamola.
The minister was joined by provincial education MEC Mbali Frazer, provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and eThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose.
He criticised what he termed a “conspiracy” — a law made by the private sector that prohibits some companies from employing former inmates.
“The only exception is when you have been entered into a national register for sex offenders. In this case they cannot be employed in that environment. If you deny them opportunity to be employed, it hampers efforts of reintegration into society. They should complete the rehabilitation programme,” said Lamola.
He appealed to the private sector to open doors for inmates so that they don't re-offend.
